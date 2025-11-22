Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

The Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson saga made headlines across the country during the football offseason, highlighted by a bizarre television interview and a reported ban on Hudson in the North Carolina football facilities. It’s been quite a saga, but few outlets have covered it with the ferocity of the New York Post, and it sounds like that coverage might be keeping Belichick out of an NFL job.

Over the past several months, the New York Post has continued to report on any and all drama surrounding Belichick and Hudson, even in the midst of football season, writing stories on events and incidents that most other outlets have ignored, which has even included some exclusive reporting. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out, the outlet has been “relentless” in its coverage of Belichick and his personal life, and it sounds like that’s a real reason why the New York Giants are not considering hiring Belichick.

The New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll earlier this year and are currently in search of a new full-time head coach. While Belichick is currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels at the college level, it certainly seems like he would be open to leaving if another opportunity arose, especially if that opportunity was as a head coach in the NFL. But according to Florio, the Giants have no interest in hiring Belichick, and the flood of coverage from the New York Post is a reason why.

Citing “someone in a position to understand the dynamics,” Florio reported that the Post’s stories on Belichick’s personal life have played into the team’s decision not to consider Belichick as a candidate for the head coaching vacancy.

“The ongoing coverage of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson by the New York Post is one of the many reasons for the Giants’ complete lack of interest in the possibility of hiring Bill Belichick to coach the team,” Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk this week. “While the Giants hiring Belichick likely wouldn’t have happened anyway, the Giants have no interest in hiring a coach who has become a lightning rod for relentless coverage due to his relationship with Hudson.”

As Florio suggested, there are probably many reasons why the Giants would want to go in a different direction, especially given how poorly things have gone on the field for Belichick’s Tar Heels this season. However, it does make sense that a local outlet’s unending coverage of Bill Belichick’s personal life would scare them away from any possibility.