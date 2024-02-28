Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN New York announced in September that it would no longer be broadcasting on its 98.7 FM frequency starting on August 31, 2024. Instead, the station will focus on delivering its top programs, including The Michael Kay Show and games of the New York Jets, Knicks, and Rangers, through digital channels.

However, a report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand indicates that the Jets will no longer be part of the radio station’s plans, as the New York football franchise plans on leaving ESPN New York in the wake of the abandonment of its FM signal this summer.

The latest update from Marchand says that Jets games will air on classic rock station 104.3 FM this fall. The team’s current radio broadcasters, Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons, are expected to continue to be associated with the team, even with the switch to a new station.

The Knicks and Rangers will continue to be broadcasted on ESPN New York, even though they will no longer have an FM signal. It is still being determined whether they will find another broadcast method before the end of 2024 when their respective seasons start again.

Gang Green is the only team that would have been affected by this change, as they would have played 1 or 2 preseason games before the FM signal was officially dropped.

Per Marchand, negotiations occurred between Jets executives and WFAN, which Audacy owns, about the possibility of broadcasting Jets games on WFAN or another Audacy station. However, no agreement was reached due to limited airtime available for local NFL games on WFAN, precisely because they already broadcast the Giants and a lack of suitable space at other Audacy stations.

After the Jets’ radio broadcasts moved to a 104.3 classic rock station, they could negotiate with other stations. They’ve now negotiated with iHeartMedia to broadcast their games on both iHeartMedia’s New York station and its streaming platforms.

[The Athletic]