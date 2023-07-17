Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Like it or not, the New York Jets are coming to Hard Knocks. Here’s a look at the five most interesting players on the team for the HBO series.

5. Mekhi Becton, OT

If Hard Knocks seeks someone with a relatable storyline, look no further than Becton. Many of us have struggled with maintaining a healthy weight at some point. And often that issue becomes a source of unwanted attention. Fat shaming is a real problem in our society, but professional sports is the one area where it’s unfortunately still allowed to exist. The 6-foot-7 Becton has reportedly dropped 50 pounds and is now at 342 as the former first-round pick attempts to salvage his career. He has only appeared in 15 games since being drafted in 2020 and missed all of last year due to a knee injury—an injury that he blames on the coaching staff. The Jets declined his fifth-year option so Becton is playing for his career. Becton wants to return to left tackle but might have to play the right side. There is a lot of animosity brewing here.

4. Will McDonald, DE

Who doesn’t love a good rookie story? In an alternate universe, McDonald might not be a Jet. The conventional wisdom was that New York was going to draft an offensive tackle. But the Jets were forced to pivot after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to take Broderick Jones. The team didn’t necessarily need a defensive end, but you can never have too many pass rushers. McDonald was a questionable selection at No.15 overall because some perceive him as an undersized situational player who will struggle against the run. There’s a good chance that McDonald might not even start as a rookie. However, considering Jets general manager Joe Douglas’ successful 2022 draft, he has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Jets first round pick Will McDonald working on his get-off with Jets D-Line coach Aaron Whitecotton. pic.twitter.com/BhFeutRZsE — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) June 6, 2023

3. Zach Wilson, QB

No matter what you do for a living, it always sucks to lose your job. Now imagine it happening in the most public way possible. If Wilson had merely been competent last year, the Jets would have made the playoffs. But because he was, by one measurement, the worst starting quarterback in the league, New York banished him to the bench. Wilson’s mother didn’t do her son any favors by calling the Jets fanbase ‘toxic.’ Wilson will be Aaron Rodgers’ backup and the team probably hopes he never starts another game again. This is a guy who likely would benefit from a change in scenery. But for now, Wilson must play the role of being a good teammate and try to learn from Rodgers. This is an intriguing story that should be fascinating to follow.

2. Sauce Gardner, CB

You can make an argument that no one stands to gain more from Hard Knocks than Gardner. More media exposure can be great when you’re a cornerback. Gardner has one of the biggest personalities on the team and is probably happy to show it off to a larger audience. One of the signature moments of the Jets season last year was Gardner celebrating a victory at Lambeau Field by wearing a cheesehead. Gardner has been a fun player to watch since starring on the best University of Cincinnati team we’ve ever seen. As good as he was expected to be as the fourth overall pick of the 2022 draft, he exceeded expectations with the best season by a rookie cornerback ever. The Defensive Rookie of the Year will try to avoid a sophomore slump. Given the pass-rush depth the Jets have accumulated, there is every reason to believe that Gardner will continue to excel.

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB

For a guy who has often gone out of his way to get attention, it seems odd that Rodgers would complain about Hard Knocks. This is exactly the type of coverage he signed up for the moment he asked to be traded to the Jets. His presence in America’s biggest media market will be the biggest story in the sport. The four-time MVP enjoyed a stellar career with the Green Bay Packers but caused a lot of self-inflicted harm to his reputation with his bizarre behavior in recent years. From his anti-vaxxer stance to his darkness retreat, Rodgers has turned himself into a polarizing figure. The perception of Rodgers as a diva might be accurate. But Rodgers is smart enough to know that the only thing that matters is how he performs. The Jets have enough skill position talent to help him return to MVP form.