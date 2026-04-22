Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Further evidence suggesting NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were alone at an Arizona resort, rather than with a group of friends, has been released by Page Six, the outlet that initially published the bombshell photos implicating the pair.

In a set of newly released photos, Russini and Vrabel can be seen together at a resort pool, with other pictures showing Russini and an unidentified man (presumably Vrabel) dining together. Per Page Six, “Multiple eyewitnesses claimed that the two dined alone.” If true, it would refute Russini’s and Vrabel’s initial claims that they were with a group of friends at the Arizona resort.

One “insider” told Page Six that Russini and Vrabel seemed to be taking steps to avoid being spotted together. “One of them would go ahead, and then the other would wait for a few seconds or so, and then they would follow a few steps ahead,” the source told Page Six.

In the weeks since the first photos of Russini and Vrabel were made public, Russini resigned from her post at The Athletic amid an ongoing investigation into her apparent relationship with the New England Patriots coach.

Vrabel addressed the matter for the first time on Tuesday, saying he’s had “some difficult conversations with people” in the aftermath. However, Vrabel did not comment on the apparent inconsistencies between the initial story—that he and Russini were with a group of people—and what seems clear from the numerous photos.

Given the new evidence, it seems like this story could continue to have legs, especially considering The Athletic has yet to publicize the findings of its investigation into Russini. Most would agree, we’re at the “if it quacks, it’s a duck” stage of this saga. Unless either Russini or Vrabel can provide some compelling evidence that they were, in fact, with a group of friends at the resort, it appears this will continue to follow the reporter and coach until one or both of them fess up.