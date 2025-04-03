Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Could this year’s training camp edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks feature the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles or another high profile team like the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills?

It appears so.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the NFL was relaxing its rules regarding which teams are eligible to be forced to participate in the annual HBO preseason docuseries. And we now know what that criteria will be, with Monday Morning Quarterback‘s Albert Breer reporting that teams who fit the following criteria will be eligible to be featured on the training camp version of Hard Knocks.

Team does not have a first-year head coach

Team is not a member of a division set to be featured in the upcoming Hard Knocks: In-Season or a member of a division to be featured in the subsequent Hard Knocks: In-Season series.

Team has not been featured on Hard Knocks: Training Camp in any of the previous eight seasons.

NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp mentioned on Monday how the league has liberalized its rules for Hard Knocks. Here is the full rule—the “non-playoff” requirement has been removed to compel a team. This really opens up the NFL’s options for HK this summer. pic.twitter.com/2T2j0GIPNS — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 2, 2025

The biggest shift in the new Hard Knocks criteria comes in the form of the elimination of the previous exemption that allowed teams who had made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons to opt out of being featured on the show. And while we won’t know for sure which teams will be eligible until we know which division will be showcased during the in-season version (which is expected to be announced in May), the following teams are currently in the running based on the current criteria:

Suffice it to say, that’s an intriguing list, with the Bills, Packers, Chiefs, Eagles and Commanders standing out as perhaps the most obvious options. And while they were just featured on last year’s Hard Knocks: In-Season with the AFC North, you can add the Pittsburgh Steelers to that list if they ultimately wind up signing Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, any of the teams listed above will no longer be eligible should their respective divisions be chosen for this year’s In-Season show, in which case they’ll still be featured, just at a different point in the NFL calendar. As for Hard Knocks: Offseason, there haven’t been any indications that it’s set to return for a second season following last year’s debacle with the New York Giants and the brief flirtation with Bill Belichick’s North Carolina program.