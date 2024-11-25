Screen grab: WWE

Bill Simmons wants so badly to believe in the New England Patriots.

Despite crushing the team’s decision-making under owner Robert Kraft and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo all year, Simmons loves himself some Drake Maye. And heading into a Week 12 divisional matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Simmons had extremely high expectations for the rookie quarterback.

During the week on The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer founder all but picked New England against the spread because of Maye’s ability to overcome coaching and roster issues.

“They’re a live dog this weekend. They’re plus-7 in Miami. And I don’t know, I just think week to week, they’re going to be really hard to predict,” Simmons said. “They easily could have beaten the Rams last week.”

Simmons doubled down in a post on X on Sunday morning promoting a handcrafted bet at FanDuel.

“This is the weekend to hop on the DRAKE MAYE Bandwagon — I feel like they’re gonna unleash him today,” Simmons wrote.

This is the weekend to hop on the DRAKE MAYE Bandwagon — I feel like they’re gonna unleash him today. NE to cover +7.5 w/ Drake hitting his passing/rushing overs + an anytime TD is almost 12-1 as a parlay on @FDSportsbook. (Without the TD it’s +381.) Let’s go @TomShady300! pic.twitter.com/2YSwIeTxET — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 24, 2024

Once the game started, there was no way for Simmons to remain optimistic. Maye had just 49 passing yards at halftime, and New England went down 31-0 in the third quarter.

Simmons wasted no time going right back to slamming his beloved team.

In multiple posts throughout the game, the Sports Guy questioned whether the team practiced at all, and called Mayo’s approach to coaching “Scared Football.” Then he brought the hammer down.

“This Pats game is indescribable,” he wrote. “This team is getting worse. Kraft will do nothing and bring everyone back.”

This Pats game is indescribable. It’s like a 2024 greatest hits compilation of all the bad coaching, dumb plays, scared coaching and inexplicable penalties this season. This team is getting worse. Kraft will do nothing and bring everyone back. No way he pays 2 coaches. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 24, 2024

Like all Patriots fans, Simmons was spoiled for nearly two decades. It’s been ugly since Tom Brady left the team, but Maye is giving everyone hope.

The only problem now is that Kraft didn’t invest in the roster, and his handpicked coach Mayo is underperforming.

That’s enough to drive anyone crazy. Maybe Simmons is just brave enough to post through it.

[Bill Simmons on X]