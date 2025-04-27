Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots had the distinct honor of crowning “Mr. Irrelevant” on Saturday by holding the 257th, and final, pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. That title went to none other than Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Memphis.

The Mr. Irrelevant title has gained notoriety in recent years, especially with the ascension of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who was famously picked last during the 2022 NFL Draft. As such, the Patriots attempted to take full advantage of the social media clout bestowed upon the team making the draft’s final selection. But unfortunately, the Pats’ social media team got out a bit over their skis when it came to promoting Minor on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a quickly deleted post.

Of course, it wasn’t deleted quickly enough to prevent eagle-eyed posters from snapping a quick screenshot and then re-posting for all to see.

Instant deleted tweet hall of fame nominee pic.twitter.com/h0pG3nflUl — cthulhuey lewis and the news (@tresdessert) April 27, 2025

The graphic itself was innocent enough, simply a picture of Minor with the “Mr. Irrelevant” title featured in the background. What got the Patriots’ social media team into some hot water was the caption: “A Minorrrrrrrrrrrr,” a reference to the Kendrick Lamar lyric that accuses fellow rapper Drake of being a pedophile.

That line has been the source of much controversy since Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl in February, which spurred a defamation suit from Drake. It’s probably not the best look for an official NFL team account to reference that considering the ongoing legal battle.

But also, as a general rule of thumb, pedophilia references are probably best left off the official social media accounts of any team, brand, company, or organization that is out there posting, even if everyone else is making the same jokes elsewhere.