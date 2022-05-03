Last night we covered the news that CHGO Sports was removing longtime Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz from his role after a physical confrontation with a colleague.

Kreutz himself responded to the tweet with his own, with a reponse that’s not exactly an apology or contradictory statement:

Today, new details emerged thanks to a Chicago Sun-Times report by Jeff Agrest, who cites sources saying that Kreutz assaulted fellow CHGO personality Adam Hoge during a staff meeting. Hoge joined CHGO from NBC Chicago, and along with his work across CHGO platforms hosts the Hoge & Jahns Podcast with Athletic beat reporter Adam Jahns, part of The Athletic network.

From the Sun-Times report:

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources, costing Kreutz his analyst job at the sports-media startup. The incident occurred at a staff meeting in CHGO’s West Loop office. Hoge did not require treatment, and he didn’t file a police report. He returned to work Tuesday to host his Bears podcast.

Agrest also cites sources saying this is out of character: