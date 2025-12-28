Credit: NFL Network

You didn’t think Rich Eisen was gonna let a Jaylin Noel-Christmas pun get by him, did you?

Eisen was on the call Saturday alongside Kurt Warner for NFL Network’s broadcast of the game between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. Early in the first quarter, the Chargers kicked the ball away to awaiting punt returner Jaylin Noel, who decided to take his chances and not call for a fair catch. That turned out to be the bad move as Chargers’ tight end Will Dissly almost took him out, sending the ball flying out of bounds.

Eisen didn’t miss a beat.

“I guess it’s only fitting that a guy named Noel gets lit up on a Christmas weekend… do you see what I’m doing here? DO YOU SEE WHAT I’M DOING HERE??” – NFL Network’s Rich Eisen pic.twitter.com/2519M5oNC1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2025

“Noel did not signal for a fair catch, and the ball goes off him. I guess it’s only fitting that a guy named Noel gets lit up on a Christmas weekend, Kurt, huh?” said Eisen, “Do you see what I’m doing here?”

“Yes, Merry Christmas to everybody, right?” said an oblivious Warner.

“DO YOU SEE WHAT I’M DOING HERE??” added Eisen, doing his best “Are you not entertained?” impression.

We see what you’re doing there, Rich. Keep it up.