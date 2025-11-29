Credit: Bridget Condon

If you are the ex-boyfriend of NFL Network sideline reporter Bridget Condon, who said her sports broadcasting career would never amount to anything, let it be known you were incorrect.

Condon joined NFL Media in 2021 and works across NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app in various roles. One of them is a host and reporter for NFL Network before and after games, such as Thanksgiving’s showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Thursday, Condon offered viewers critical context about the game beforehand, including insight into returning quarterback Joe Burrow’s pre-game preparations.

Joe Burrow told me pregame he has a steel plate in his left cleat but it’s a little tight causing some numbness so he plans to switch into sneakers on the sideline between drives. pic.twitter.com/RxqdnwBAeF — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) November 28, 2025

At some point, she saw former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson on the sidelines. That sparked a memory, and she decided to have some fun with it in a selfie photo op alongside the NFL great.

“When I was coming up in this industry I was making pennies and this guy I dated told me to quit and come live with him cause I’d never make it,” she wrote on X alongside the selfie. “He was a huge Ochocinco fan. I hope he’s having a nice Thanksgiving!”

By all accounts, Condon is very happy these days in the relationship and family department, but sometimes an opportunity to be a little petty is too good to pass up.