A graphic for “Good Morning Football: Overtime.” (Roku.)

ESPN has ended the syndicated version of Good Morning Football.

The syndicated program, GMFB: Overtime, launched in August 2024, but will cease production now that NFL Network is operating under ESPN ownership, according to a report by Front Office Sports. The show was distributed by Sony Pictures to many over-the-air affiliates across the country, in addition to the free Roku Sports Channel.

Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt and Manti Te’o served as hosts of the show, joined by Sherree Burruss as the news reader.

The regular edition of Good Morning Football on NFL Network will continue. That show was shortened from three hours to two when the syndicated show was announced in 2024. It is not clear whether that change will be reversed as a result of this news.

NFL Network was acquired by ESPN as part of an August 2025 deal that also resulted in the NFL acquiring a 10% equity stake in ESPN. The deal closed in January 2026.

According to Front Office Sports, the reason behind ESPN’s decision was not immediately available.

But, in the most recent week of available Nielsen viewership data, from June 15-21, GMFB: Overtime averaged 142,000 viewers across five telecasts. That ranked 113th out of 124 syndicated shows. Syndicated viewership was not much better during the NFL season. For the week of Dec. 15-21, 2025, the show averaged 153,000 viewers, ranking 122nd out of 131 syndicated shows.

The low ratings came while GMFB: Overtime was one of the only syndicated sports shows on television. For some sports-focused independent over-the-air television stations, such as Gray Media’s broadcast sports networks, the show was the centerpiece of their weekday schedules.