With the start of the 2024 season approaching, the NFL Network is bolstering its coverage.

On Thursday, the league-owned network announced the addition of four new analysts: Ron Rivera, Manti Te’o, Nate Tice and Isaiah Stanback.

All four analysts bringing different experiences to the network, with Rivera being the headliner of the group. The 62-year-old spent the last 14 seasons as an NFL head coach, most recently with the Washington Commanders, giving him a plethora of expertise regarding the league’s players and coaches.

After being fired by the Commanders following the 2023 season, the two-time NFL AP Coach of the Year has made multiple media appearances as an analyst for ESPN and the NFL Network, including on its flagship show, Good Morning Football.

Despite Rivera possessing the more impressive resume, the biggest name of the NFL Network newbies is likely Te’o. Following his legendary — and ultimately, controversial — career at Notre Dame, the 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up spent eight seasons in the NFL before retiring following the 2020 campaign. Like Rivera, he’s made multiple appearances on NFL Network programming in recent weeks, telegraphing his official hiring.

While he may not be a former NFL player, this marks the second major move this offseason for Tice, who previously left The Athletic to join Yahoo on a full-time basis. The former Wisconsin walk-on quarterback — and backup to Russell Wilson — has garnered a sizable following thanks to his unique perspective as a former NFL scout and being the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach, Mike Tice.

As for Stanback, the former NFL wide receiver/tight end most recently spent time in the media department of one of his former teams, the Dallas Cowboys. Like Rivera and Te’o, he has made recent appearances on the NFL Network airwaves that he’ll now call home.

