Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (DL49) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How should networks talk about a player’s off-field concerns at the NFL Draft? With Baltimore Ravens draftee Mike Green, the NFL Network and ESPN took dramatically different approaches.

If players were selected only on their on-field talent, Green would have almost certainly been a first-round selection. But Green had some off-field concerns, which played a huge role in his slide to the end of the second round on Friday night. When the Ravens selected him No. 59 overall, the NFL Network team went into some detail on those.

“This is my third overall pass rusher and someone I had rated as my 21st overall player,” Daniel Jeremiah said. “He fell here not because of anything you see on the football field. He is talented. He is productive. He is a very gifted player. There was some off the field stuff that surfaced at Virginia and that was something that I think led to this slide here.”

Jeremiah later added “if it was just about football, no chance he’s there at this point in time” before turning it over to Ian Rapoport.

“Mike Green actually announced himself to reporters at the Combine that he faced two sexual assault allegations in his past,” Rapoport said. “One in high school that resulted in a zero tolerance policy at Virginia. Another at Virginia that caused him to leave. He has denied both. My understanding, talking with teams, some of his explanation was not satisfactory. For them, he was off several boards. That is why he fell.”

NFL Network and ESPN had notably different approaches in talking about the off-field issues of Mike Green, who was selected No. 59 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport discussed Green’s two sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/81uyXKSiPH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

ESPN’s approach stood in stark contrast.

Mel Kiper Jr. raved about Green’s talent. Booger McFarland did the same.

The only issue raised was that some teams were worried about Green not being strong enough, something McFarland refuted while showing tape of Green against first-round offensive tackle Joshua Conerly Jr. during a Senior Bowl practice.

“You think this isn’t powerful Louis Riddick?” McFarland asked, as the video showed Green knocking Conerly to the ground. “That’s what I call power.”

ESPN, meanwhile, made no reference to Mike Green’s allegations – or any off-field concerns. pic.twitter.com/a7lLldJFMq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

McFarland continued, noting that Green did probably need to bulk up some more. But by the time the next pick was announced, no reference to Green’s allegations was made.