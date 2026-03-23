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In the coming weeks, NFL Network will formally transition operations under the ESPN umbrella. And while there are sure to be changes to NFL Network over time, it appears that its coverage of the NFL Draft next month will continue the status quo.

NFL Network will produce a separate NFL Draft broadcast from those that air on ESPN and ABC, according to a report by Michael McCarthy in Front Office Sports. Rich Eisen, who has hosted NFL Network’s draft coverage for nearly 20 years, is expected to continue as host.

With the news that the NFL Network will air a separate broadcast, there will now be four distinct NFL Draft telecasts on ESPN platforms next month. ESPN “is poised” to air coverage hosted by Mike Greenberg, which amounts to what most would consider the “traditional” NFL Draft broadcast. ABC is again expected to trot out the College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, and Desmond Howard for a more human-interest-focused show. And Pat McAfee is again expected to host The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular for the third consecutive year. Last April, McAfee’s telecast was available on YouTube, TikTok, and the ESPN app.

McCarty cites a source saying it is all part of a strategy to “flood the zone.”

Details about NFL Network’s forthcoming draft coverage weren’t immediately available. In recent years, Eisen has been joined by analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Joel Klatt. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is also a regular on the broadcast.

However, next month’s draft would be the first real opportunity for ESPN to commingle its talent with NFL Network’s and vice versa. Perhaps ESPN will be keen to experiment, at least a little bit. Of course, ESPN also knows that the NFL Network draft audience likely doesn’t want much change. Over 20 years, the network has developed a loyal following for its draft-night telecast. That audience has come to expect one thing, and won’t want to see an ESPN-ified version of what they’re used to.

And for ESPN, that’s a good thing. Everyone is playing for the same team now, and the ability to offer numerous different broadcast styles for the same event will only help draw in more viewers.