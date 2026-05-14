Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect

Sports documentaries are a dime a dozen these days but one of the ones that has broken through is Netflix’s Quarterback franchise in partnership with Omaha Productions and NFL Films.

Like many of Netflix’s sports documentaries, the series is inspired by the style of the Formula 1 global phenomenon Drive to Survive. And with upfront presentations happening across the media universe this week, it’s the perfect time to reveal the quartet of signal callers that the streamer has called upon to be featured in the third edition of the Quarterback series.

They will be Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, Joe Flacco of the Cincinnati Bengals, Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans. The series will premiere on July 14 ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Jayden Daniels

Joe Flacco

Baker Mayfield

Cam Ward Quarterback Season 3 premieres July 14 pic.twitter.com/XsOZ56dZSX — Netflix (@netflix) May 13, 2026

The best stories don’t always come from the biggest names. Although it would have been great to have Sam Darnold and Drake Maye since that was the Super Bowl matchup last season, these quarterbacks represent very different parts of the NFL universe. And that’s one of the things that helped Season 2 to stand out last summer.

Daniels was ready to take the next step to superstardom after his rookie season where he led the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game. However, his 2025 was marred by a number of injuries and disappointment, offering what could be a compelling glimpse into how stars deal with adversity.

Similarly, Baker Mayfield provides the veteran perspective on what could have been. The Bucs failed to make the playoffs at 8-9 in a three-way tie in the NFC South after losing seven of their final nine games.

Then there is ageless wonder Joe Flacco and #1 overall draft pick Cam Ward. Both individuals could provide fascinating insights into what it looks like hanging on to the final stages of an NFL career and what it looks like to be a rookie starter. Flacco played for both the Browns and Bengals in 2025 while Ward showed some flashes of brilliance while also having plenty of “welcome to the NFL” moments.

Hard Knocks may not be what it used to be as the NFL’s major documentary force, but Netflix and Omaha are certainly trying to plug the gap as the Quarterback series shows no signs of slowing down.