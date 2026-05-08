Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect; Netflix; YouTube

New details and rumors continue to emerge on the NFL media rights negotiations, particularly regarding Netflix and YouTube.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported by CNBC’s Alex Sherman that the four former Monday Night Football doubleheaders that ESPN returned to the NFL as part of its deal to acquire NFL Network would be split between Netflix and YouTube.

Additionally, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that Netflix landed the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game from Australia in Week 1, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Well, on Thursday night, John Ourand of Puck provided a report with fascinating details on the negotiations.

News and notes on the latest machinations surrounding the NFL’s highly coveted, obscenely expensive rights packages.https://t.co/J76hRBQwrU — John Ourand (@Ourand_Puck) May 7, 2026

According to Ourand, the NFL and Netflix are “close to a deal for at least five NFL games next season, including the two Christmas games already under contract.”

As part of the Netflix package, Ourand names the Australia game and a new Thanksgiving Eve game, which the NFL was said to be “exploring” in March. It was also reported in March that Netflix eyed a four-game NFL package, with the Thanksgiving Game part of that. The other game would be a Saturday in Week 18 that would lead into an ESPN doubleheader, according to Ourand.

So, it appears that Netflix is set to deliver on its well-documented hopes to expand its relationship with the NFL. But the most interesting part of what Ourand is hearing relates to YouTube.

Along with Sherman’s report that Netflix and YouTube would split the four former Monday Night Football doubleheader games, it was reported in April that YouTube was in advanced talks with the NFL for a five-game package.

However, Ourand reports that “it’s possible that YouTube—which was once favored to pick up a new five-game package—will wind up with nothing.”

Ourand adds that, while negotiations are ongoing, the two games that were reportedly going to YouTube are now being shopped to NFL broadcast network partners CBS, NBC, ESPN, and Fox.

“The NFL looked at splitting up a seven-game package, including the two Christmas games, between Netflix and YouTube,” Ourand explains. “But YouTube balked at the strategy, which is why the league is now trying to sell those games to broadcasters.”

As Ourand notes, YouTube has a “deep relationship” with Roger Goodell and the NFL thanks to the exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket deal, and YouTube “has more capital than anyone else.” So, it’s entirely possible that YouTube still steps up to get something done here, but there’s far less certainty than previously assumed.

This appears to remain a very fluid situation, and with the 2026 NFL schedule release right around the corner.