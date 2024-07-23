Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix’s hunt for a production partner for its two NFL Christmas Day games is reportedly down to two networks.

Per John Ourand of Puck, CBS and Fox appear to be the finalists, though another production company that isn’t an NFL partner could step up.

Netflix also needs to ensure that its broadcasts look and feel premium. As such, the streamer and the NFL are talking with CBS and Fox about producing its games. Netflix and the NFL have other options, too, such as tapping an outside production company with relevant experience. But both Netflix and the NFL have made it clear that they want one of the main league partners to spearhead the telecast, and my sources suggest that one of those two networks will work out some kind of deal, structure T.B.D.

Given the experience needed to broadcast NFL games at the highest level, odds are Netflix would prefer to strike a deal with one of the major networks instead of trying to go it on their own, as we’ve seen with Amazon’s relationship with NBC for Thursday Night Football.

Two other NFL media partners appear to be out of the fray for various reasons. ESPN has commitments to college football, its ridiculous bowl season schedule (two games on December 23, one on December 24, and three on both December 26 and 27), and Monday Night Football (games on December 23 and 30). NBC also seems to have its hands tied thanks to its production of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football on December 26 and its own Sunday Night Football on December 29.

Additionally, Ourand notes that Netflix is behind schedule on selling ads for the game, presumably because the Christmas Day marketplace is a tougher sell given most individuals have already completed their holiday shopping lists.

While CBS and Fox also have NFL commitments, the Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday would seemingly make it more plausible for either network to step in and lend Netflix a hand this Christmas.

[Puck]