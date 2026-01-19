Credit: NBC Sports

Rams kicker Harrison Mevis was the hero after he booted a 42-yard field goal in overtime to lift Los Angeles over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, sending them to the NFC Championship Game.

Afterward, the 23-year-old joined quarterback Matthew Stafford to speak with NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark. After starting with Stafford, she turned to Mevis and asked him to describe what it felt like in the moment as he prepared to kick a potential game-winner.

As for Mevis’s answer, we’ll never know, as the feed mysteriously turned his words into gibberish.

We’re, uh, not really sure what happened here with Harrison Mevis and NBC’s audio… pic.twitter.com/quZjlQhZ90 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2026

Actually, it turns out there was a reason for the scrambled audio. Per CJ Fogler, Mevis may have dropped an S-bomb up top. However, upon listening to the clip, it’s unclear if he said “sh*t” or “shoot.”

We can quibble over whether or not Mevis actually said a curse, but either way, that’s a rather curious alternative to the traditional dump button or bleep. This version adds a layer of confusion that seems unnecessary, while just bleeping it out or cutting the audio would accomplish the goal in a way audiences understand.

Of course, it could just be that the censor at NBC is a huge Twin Peaks fan, so…