After the Fox studio panel struck out on their pregame Super Bowl predictions, CBS and NFL GameDay analyst Nate Burleson nailed his.

Every year, hundreds of talking heads make thousands of predictions leading up to the Super Bowl. Some of them correctly pick the winner, few can accurately guess the point differential, and almost none of them are able to get the score exactly right. Burleson, however, impressively did just that with his Super Bowl prophecy.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Fox, The NFL Today analyst and CBS Mornings host was on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning to give his prediction.



“If I had to bet on one man, I’d bet on Andy Reid,” Burleson said. “I do believe he is going to coach his best game that we’ve ever seen. It will be fun, it will be creative, it will be explosive. I have the Chiefs winning this 38–35 and Patrick Mahomes will be the MVP.”

Hours later, Reid and Mahomes helped Burleson’s prediction ring true, overcoming a 24-14 halftime deficit to beat the Eagles 38-35 for their second Super Bowl win in four years. The team, the score and the MVP, Burleson guessed it all before it happened. Meanwhile on Fox, their entire pregame studio show featuring Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan picked Philly to win. Whoops.

[NFL GameDay]