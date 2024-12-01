Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Steelers on X.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris came up slow after a run in the early part of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was briefly sidelined before returning. So, what happened?

Harris was asked about his injury during his postgame media session. The running back noted that the culprit was a particularly delicious part of Thanksgiving dinner made by teammate Pat Freiermuth’s girlfriend.

“Thanksgiving. Pat’s girlfriend, Jill, she made this fire-ass little banana thing. I had too much. I guess I didn’t know it affected me until that first drive. So I blame her,” Harris said.

Najee Harris speaks to the media following our win over the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/YjyFKF7Rc7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 1, 2024

Harris — who said that he felt better after eating some oranges, ended up having a productive day. He rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Harris also caught six passes for 64 yards. Every yard was important, too, as the Steelers narrowly won the high-scoring game, 44-38.

In the process of helping his team win, Harris also learned a valuable lesson. If he’s going to enjoy that particular treat again, it’s probably best to do so in the offseason. Or at least on a bye week.

