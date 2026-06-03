Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The NFL expected the Los Angeles Rams to be a team that America would be interested in watching this season.

And that was before they traded for arguably the best defensive player in the game.

Coming off a 12-5 season that ended one game short of a Super Bowl appearance, the Rams are among a handful of teams presumed to be in the hunt for Super Bowl LXI (in Los Angeles, btw). That’s perhaps why the NFL gave the Rams seven primetime games this season, tying them with the 2023 Buffalo Bills and 2025 Kansas City Chiefs for the most in a single season.

Week 1 vs 49ers, Netflix Australia game

Week 2 vs Giants, Monday Night Football

Week 3 at Broncos, Sunday Night Football

Week 5 vs Bills, Monday Night Football

Week 12 vs Packers, Netflix Thanksgiving Eve game

Week 13 vs Chiefs, Thursday Night Football

Week 16 at Seahawks, Fox Christmas night game

Per league rules, Los Angeles could also be flexed into one more primetime slot, with eight as the maximum allowed for one team.

The likelihood of that happening increased this week when the Rams traded for the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett. Garrett, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, instantly upgrades what was considered LA’s biggest liability and cements their status as a Super Bowl contender. He also adds another notable name to a roster already full of them, making the Rams all the more enticing to NFL audiences.

PFT’s Mike Florio notes that the Rams are only scheduled to play at 1:00 p.m. ET on a Sunday once this season. Meanwhile, Garrett’s former team, the Browns, has only one primetime game this season, with every other game scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

In other words, Myles Garrett, get ready for your close-up.