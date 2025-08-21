Screengrab via X

Myles Garrett may have attended Texas A&M instead of Georgia, but he has a consistent problem with driving too fast.

The Cleveland Browns superstar was stopped for the eighth time for speeding when he was caught driving 100 miles per hour in his Ferrari following their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Garrett also flipped his Porsche in an accident in 2022, but managed to escape serious injury.

Garrett’s leadership has been called into question as a team captain and coming off the heels of receiving a 4-year, $160 million contract that made him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history earlier this offseason. It has since been surpassed by T.J. Watt’s new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, Garrett’s performance in a gaggle with reporters at training camp probably isn’t going to help criticism surrounding his leadership.

The star defensive end refused to answer multiple questions about his latest speeding violation when talking to reporters at Browns training camp.

#Browns star Myles Garrett on Wednesday refused to answer questions about receiving a traffic citation for driving 100 MPH in a 60-MPH stretch of I-71 earlier this month. It was his eighth speeding ticket since being drafted by the Browns in 2017. pic.twitter.com/C8Rwr7uyQV — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 20, 2025

“I’d honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I’m doing off the field, other than the back-to-school event that I did the other day,” Garrett said in response to the first question.

In response to a follow-up, Garrett then said that he would like to “keep his personal life personal.”

After a third effort, Garrett said, “I’d rather talk about something that’s more focused on this team, what we’re doing, what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Finally, when the topic came around again after one last attempt to try to get an answer out of Myles Garrett regarding yet another speeding violation, the six-time Pro Bowler made it clear he was not going to talk about it.

“Again, you’re asking the same question and I’ve answered it two different times. So I’m going to need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not this headline you’re trying to get out of this question you’re asking.”

It’s a stunning lack of leadership and accountability for Myles Garrett to refuse to stand up and take responsibility for his recklessness. And if anything, he is only creating more headlines by refusing to talk about it than by addressing it directly and then moving on.