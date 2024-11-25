Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As the New York Giants fell to an embarrassing 2-9 on the season, the MSG postgame show treated fans to some raw, unfiltered analysis.

The Giants underwent an organizational shift last week, cutting quarterback Daniel Jones after opting to start fan favorite Tommy DeVito. Despite the quarterback change, the Giants were awful Sunday afternoon during their 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Amani Toomer, Carl Banks, and Madelyn Burke were tasked with hosting the Giants postgame show on MSG. And when the team is 2-9 and seemingly without a direction, there isn’t really anything positive to say on-air or behind the scenes. Fans were able to hear both Sunday afternoon, when MSG inadvertently threw the broadcast back to its postgame analysts mid-commercial break.

MSG accidentally went back to their Giants postgame hosts during what was supposed to be a commercial break. Luckily, the off-air conversation between Amani Toomer, Carl Banks and Madelyn Burke sounds a lot like their on-air one. pic.twitter.com/ySPiwDggAC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2024



“Even Carolina put up 27 today, and they lost by three to the Chiefs,” Burke said after watching the Giants offense appear lifeless even after making a quarterback change.

“You know what’s so interesting too, is that our guys don’t value possessions,” Banks said. “Even your top pick drops one, crossing route, has it, then he misses it. Then he’s on the sideline, which probably should have been an incomplete pass, he just catches, he’s lackadaisical and the guy knocks it out of his hands. I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re trying to score. Value these possessions.’”

That “top pick” is wide receiver Malik Nabers, who ripped the “soft as f***” Giants after the game. Banks’ hot mic analysis of Nabers was much tamer than Nabers’ on-camera analysis of the Giants. But MSG put their postgame hosts in a tough spot, having them unknowingly go live for nearly a minute before a producer started yelling “standby!”

It was a very honest take by Banks, but it was also something that absolutely could have been said on-air. In fact, Banks has repeatedly stated the need for the Giants to “value possessions.” Luckily for MSG, Banks’ off-air conversation with Toomer and Burke sounded very similar to their on-air one.

[MSG]