Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to live sports television, few programs resonate as strongly as Monday Night Football. It has been a part of our viewership experience since 1970.

Times and traditions, however, change. Sunday Night Football has usurped some of MNF’s prestige. Still, all our rowdy friends gather to watch this showcase event. What traditionally sets it apart is that Monday Night Football is supposed to be the only game of the day. Not only are fans watching, but players, coaches, upper management, and owners are as well.

We need just one game on Mondays. That’s it. MNF feels less special when there are two of them on the same evening. It’s even worse when those games overlap. Thankfully, that practice is coming to an end. Due to the new ESPN-NFL Media deal, there will be no more MNF doubleheaders in 2026. Hallelujah. Until then, we’ll have to get through this year’s oversaturated slate.

Week 2 of Monday Night Football brings fans a true #MNF doubleheader – featuring 6+ hours of #NFL action 🏈 pic.twitter.com/lfoA7aa3ji — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2025

Are you ready for too much football? Starting with tonight, there will be four weeks of MNF doubleheaders:

Sept. 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 7 p.m. ET ESPN, ABC

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 29

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ABC

Oct. 13

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ABC

Oct. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. ESPN, ABC

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ABC

Nobody asked for this. Nobody really wants this. One doubleheader exclusively for Week 1? Fine. That’s more acceptable after the long drought of not having regular-season games.

As much as America has a seemingly insatiable appetite for football, these supersized MNF DHs leave many of us feeling bloated and fatigued. It’s one thing to consume the league on a Sunday afternoon while catching the NFL RedZone. It’s something else to stretch out your viewing experience on a school night. By stuffing more football into Monday, the league and the networks have turned an event into routine programming.

New details in ESPN-NFL landmark agreement.



– No more Monday Night Football doubleheaders.

– ESPN/NFL Network get standalone windows for 28 combined games.

– Four NFL games ready to hit the open market.https://t.co/WOoJd3Ko9l — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 6, 2025

When the focus is on one game, it feels important. That’s must-see TV because the league and networks clearly tell us it’s a featured product. This is the game you need to watch. It’s your only chance to see pro football that night. With a doubleheader, there is no distinction. You have options. If you’re on the East Coast, you might prefer to check out the earlier game. If you reside on the West Coast, you might wait until the later matchup.

More football doesn’t necessarily equate to better football. But the NFL is hellbent on expanding the reach of its product by offering more games on more days than ever before. An 18-game regular season is inevitable, even though the league barely has enough healthy players to finish out its current 17-game format.

What made the NFL popular is that it’s the perfect TV sport, and there was a limited number of games. But what happens when the league keeps giving us more and more football? The decision to eliminate the MNF doubleheader is a step in the right direction.

One Monday Night Football game is enough.