Mitch Trubisky left quite an impression with the Pittsburgh Steelers in his two years with the team. Though, as we found out on Friday, it may not have been a particularly good impression with at least one person.

Trubisky rejoined the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. Buffalo was in Pittsburgh on Saturday for a preseason game with the Steelers. In the second quarter, Pittsburgh safety Miles Killebrew intercepted a Trubisky pass intended for tight end Quintin Morris. At least, we think it was intended for Morris. Trubisky’s pass was well off target.

In his call of the play, Steelers announcer Bob Pompeani made it clear that this was not the first time he’d seen Trubisky execute such a pass.

“An overthrow by Trubisky, not sure what happened. But Miles Killebrew says ‘thank you very much,'” Pompeani said. After analyst Charlie Batch discussed the play, Pompeani added, “We’ve seen a lot of that with Trubisky in Pittsburgh over the years. One of the reasons why he’s no longer here.”

“We’ve seen a lot of that with (Mitch) Trubisky in Pittsburgh over the years. One of the reasons why he’s no longer here.” pic.twitter.com/QiKC5nYq6e — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 17, 2024

In two seasons with the Steelers, Trubisky appeared in 12 games, making seven starts. In those appearances, he 10 threw interceptions against only eight touchdown passes.

We can’t exactly say that Pompeani is wrong.

