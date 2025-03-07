Credit: ESPN

Some of the biggest moments in sports, whether good or bad, are forever etched in our memories.

We remember exactly where we were.

For ESPN’s Mina Kimes, she’ll never forget that she was on the floor of her local CVS when she learned DK Metcalf had requested a trade from her beloved Seattle Seahawks.

Just fell to my knees in a CVS https://t.co/PwYXsJtyHM — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 5, 2025



Kimes is one of those rare sports media personalities who openly supports a team but still brings it when it comes to providing objective analysis. Sure, she might hesitate to pick against her Hawks on NFL Live occasionally, but she never shies away from telling it like it is about her favorite team.

At the end of the day, though, she’s still a fan. And fans are allowed to be heartbroken when one of the game’s top wide receivers wants out — especially when they had this reaction to him being drafted.

If it’s any consolation — though it probably isn’t — I, too, crumbled to the floor because of DK Metcalf. Metcalf being ruled out of bounds on a two-point conversion (which should’ve counted, by the way) in a 42-29 loss to the Detroit Lions in late September was my own personal CVS.

That early-season fantasy heartbreak ultimately cost me a playoff spot, but that’s beside the point. Nobody cares about my fantasy team. What they do care about is when their favorite analysts remind them that sports are emotional and they, too, are human.

“First of all, I actually was in a CVS — that was not made up,” she said on Wednesday’s First Take. “And falling to your knees is the only way you can get someone’s attention to get something there these days.”

On a more serious note, Kimes offered that she thinks Seattle should try to keep Metcalf before landing on the Los Angeles Chargers as a possible trade destination.

Kimes, a Los Angeles native herself, probably wouldn’t mind seeing Metcalf play for Jim Harbaugh—if not for her favorite team.

At the very least, she’d get to cover him without the emotional turmoil of watching him leave Seattle for San Francisco or Arizona. But let’s be honest — some heartbreaks just hit differently. And for Kimes, nothing will change the fact that her CVS moment is now forever part of the way we’ll associate her and her Seahawks’ fandom moving forward.