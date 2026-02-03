Credit: Ari Meirov on X; NFL Super Bowl Opening Night

Some questions can be complicated at Super Bowl Opening Night, but New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked a very simple question on Monday ahead of the team’s Super Bowl LX matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Vrabel was asked during his media session, “Is this a must-win game?”

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked if the Super Bowl is a must-win game 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/67XcyByrYp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2026

“A must-win?” Vrabel responded. “Yeah, I think every time we go out is a must-win game. I mean, it’s kind of the attitude that I’ve always taken in the National Football League game.”

Credit Vrabel for giving a straightforward, coachspeak answer, rather than snapping or mocking the absurdity of such a question about the biggest game in professional sports.

But as you might assume, it’s not intended to be a serious question, even though Vrabel and the other players and coaches at media night were likely unaware of that.

The “must-win game” question has been an annual bit from longtime NFL personality Dave Dameshek ahead of the Super Bowl.

Dameshek, host of DraftKings Network’s Football America! podcast, teased his plans on Monday to get answers ahead of media night.

Not sure but I INTEND TO FIND OUT https://t.co/QV5DWMhAZt — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) February 2, 2026

And after the damage was done, Dameshek shared this post on X, essentially acknowledging that he was once again the culprit.