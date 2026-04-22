Credit: NBC10 Boston

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What was the purpose of Mike Vrabel’s statement given from the Patriots podium on Monday?

It certainly wasn’t to provide any answers for what actually went down in Sedona after the New York Post published photos of him and former Athletic insider Dianna Russini looking quite comfortable with each other at an Arizona couples resort.

A somber and stoic Vrabel did not address Russini by name or the exact nature of the situation that has placed him in the tabloids. Instead, he talked in empty euphemisms about a “personal and private matter.” He repeatedly looked down as he trundled through his remarks, not making eye contact with those in the room.

His statement was not intended to provide any insights into his relationship with Russini, her resignation from The Athletic, the reports about their attempted coordinated response, or why his tone had dramatically shifted after weeks of silence.

After originally saying the photos presented a “completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” when they first came out, the Patriots head coach apparently didn’t see the humor anymore. Instead, he talked about the “difficult conversations” he had with his family, his players, and the wider Patriots organization. He did not reveal the nature or content of those conversations, but they probably weren’t about his summer vacation plans.

His appearance at the Monday press availability was revealed at the last minute. And after his initial statement, which was full of words but said nothing, he actually met with reporters for a closed-door question-and-answer session with cameras turned off. Some Boston media outlets, like 98.5 The Sports Hub, released a transcript of the Q&A session. And as you would imagine, Vrabel refused to elaborate when pressed further on Russini.

“I respect, and I appreciate every single question, but I’m not going to be able to comment on anything as it relates to that. I appreciate your job and what you guys have got to do, but I have to make my comments and what I answer about our football team,” Vrabel reportedly said.

Vrabel’s purpose certainly wasn’t to offer an apology. Vrabel didn’t say he was sorry for the scandal. He didn’t apologize to his family for dragging them into this mess, his players for the distraction, or his organization for wondering if his decision-making could still be trusted. He did promise that he would be the “best version of me going forward,” but he refused to say exactly where he may have fallen short during his “completely innocent interaction.” Or maybe he was talking about cutting someone off in traffic last week. Who knows. What we do know is that Mike Vrabel sure looked and sounded like someone sorry for… something.

No, the only real purpose in launching this statement and engaging in these tactics is a strategic move to bury it under the NFL Draft headlines later this week. And in all likelihood, he plans on never addressing it again after his statement and private meeting with media members. After all, he has football to focus on.

“I think that that’s what we’ve always tried to build — the ability to have and hold people accountable, hold each other accountable,” Vrabel said in November 2025. “Not in a negative way but in a positive way to help themselves and to help the team.”

Accountability would have been Mike Vrabel answering questions on camera about Dianna Russini. Accountability means telling the truth about whether he lied in his initial statement to the New York Post. Accountability would be saying why the shift in his story doesn’t seem to align with Russini’s more defiant account post-resignation. Accountability is answering what information he may have given the reporter about the team’s inner workings, which could have benefited her career and him personally. And accountability would mean standing up and answering why it’s fair that she loses her job over this fiasco and why he should keep his.

Instead, Mike Vrabel did everything he could to take the easy way out in a public relations masterpiece in what not to do.

Unlike his previous comments on the subject, Vrabel has proven he is not a man of accountability. And it’s clear that he feels like he doesn’t have to be. He’s going to move forward with the NFL Draft, deflect all the future questions, maintain the importance of his and his family’s privacy, and move forward as coach of the Patriots. By the time September rolls around, he’s going to pretend as if none of this ever happened.

And the reality is that he will succeed.

If the modern age of sports, media, politics, and culture has taught us anything, it’s that accountability is as easy to avoid as ever. Say something stupid, and someone will always have a podcast waiting for you. Screw up royally and lose your job, and scores of people will donate to your GoFundMe. Offend anyone and become an antihero to the other side. Lie about anything and everything like there’s no tomorrow, and get away with it because truth is completely relative.

And in the NFL, if you can play or coach better than a replacement can, nothing you say or do off the field truly matters.

At some point this season, Mike Vrabel is going to do his “leader of men” schtick and preach how important accountability is for his team’s success. We may even hear about the mythical “Patriot Way.”

And if the world hasn’t completely moved on from this, it will look at him side-eyed, remembering that he was an abject failure at practicing what he preached. But he won’t care so much about that because his show will go on with the New England Patriots. And he still has to play the part.

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