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If you were hoping to hear from New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel as he sets the record straight about the Dianna Russini controversy, well, you must have been born yesterday.

The Patriots will hold their pre-draft press conference on Monday at 2:00 p.m. ET. While Vrabel was front and center at that presser last season, he’s apparently going to be a no-show this year.

That’s according to Mike Reiss of ESPN, who is reporting that V.P. of player personnel Eliot Wolf will conduct the team’s press conference instead.

“Vrabel — who has been in the news this week, as the Athletic is reinvestigating the coverage of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and the nature of her relationship with him, sources familiar with the matter told ESPN — isn’t expected to address reporters until the draft,” wrote Reiss, via PFT.

It’s certainly not unheard of for someone other than the head coach to take questions for a pre-draft discussion. However, given the heightened interest in his recent encounter with The Athletic’s NFL reporter at a resort in Arizona, many want to hear what he has to say.