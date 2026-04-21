Photo credit: New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel finally broke his silence about the photos with NFL insider Dianna Russini that were published.

It’s been two weeks since Page Six shared a series of photographs showing Vrabel and Russini embracing while poolside at an adults-only hotel. Despite the photos’ implications, Vrabel and Russini quickly issued statements denying that anything romantic was going on between them. Russini has also since issued a statement announcing her resignation from The Athletic, amid an ongoing internal investigation into her relationship with Vrabel.

Tuesday afternoon, Vrabel offered an in-person statement to reporters regarding the photos, acknowledging he could have addressed it sooner, but opted to speak with his players first.



“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive,” Vrabel said. “We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me; that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction.”

Vrabel opted to keep the comments he made to his staff and players private. And while the Patriots head coach said little of substance to the media, it is notable that he categorized the conversations with his family as being “difficult.”

“I care deeply about this football team, and I’m excited to coach them,” Vrabel continued. “I also know I’m going to attack each day with humility and focus. And what I can promise you is that my family, this organization, this team, the staff, our coaches, everybody, or fans most importantly, will get the best version of me going forward.

Vrabel thanked reporters for their patience as he deals with what he labeled a “private and personal matter.” The Patriots’ head coach did not take questions from reporters after giving his statement, as he and the Patriots will try their best to direct all attention to the draft. But with Russini resigning from The Athletic in the wake of the photos with Vrabel, this story is unlikely to completely go away until their relationship is explained.