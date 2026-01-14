This originally appeared in the Wednesday edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything you need to know about the sports media world.

After weeks of speculation, Mike Tomlin is finally available for TV networks.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach parted ways with the franchise he led to a Super Bowl and had served for 19 seasons. Tomlin’s teams struggled in the playoffs in recent years. He now owns the albatross of being tied with Marvin Lewis for the most consecutive playoff losses in NFL history. But there’s no doubting his pedigree, in coaching or as a possible NFL analyst on television.

For years, Tomlin has been touted as one of the top figures in football who could make the jump to television at any time. Now that he is free (and with the Steelers still holding his rights next season), an entry into the sports media industry seems inevitable.

Given his name recognition, dynamism, and potential, all the networks will be itching to add Mike Tomlin to their rosters. Fox may already be labeled as the “favorite,” but is they really the best place for Tomlin to launch his television career? Which spots are the best for the former Steelers coach where he can make the biggest impact? Let’s examine the possibilities…

ESPN studio analyst

ESPN already has a small army of NFL analysts who roam the grounds in Bristol and New York. And since ESPN has already dedicated millions of dollars in high-profile hires like Jason Kelce and the ManningCast, it’s hard to imagine them dishing out the cash once again for Mike Tomlin. In many ways, he would be just another voice amongst many fighting for reps and airtime. But ESPN offers a platform like no other for daily NFL coverage.

Amazon game/studio analyst

The pairing of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit has a lot of star power, but it isn’t the most popular amongst fans. Michaels has committed to at least one more season in the broadcast booth, and his contract goes through 2026. It’s conceivable that Amazon would bring an entirely new broadcast booth to the table in 2027 if Michaels and Herbstreit exit as a pair. If so, a bridge year with Tomlin learning the ropes in a three-man booth or working with their acclaimed studio coverage could make sense to further boost the streamer. Amazon is growing in importance as an NFL media partner, and hiring Mike Tomlin would be a huge statement of its intent.

The NFL Today on CBS

CBS has completely reshaped its studio coverage in recent years. And with J.J. Watt moving to the broadcast booth and now Matt Ryan stepping away, there is a significant hole to fill on their studio show. And what better way to welcome Mike Tomlin into television than by having him sit next to Bill Cowher each and every week. It was always assumed Cowher would someday return to coaching, but he never did. Maybe Mike Tomlin will follow the same career trajectory.

CBS game analyst

The recent struggles of Tony Romo have been well documented. And it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a coach hold a top game analyst position. CBS does not have the depth that Fox does on the game analyst side, where Tom Brady, Greg Olsen, and Drew Brees suddenly form a formidable trio at the top. If CBS dared to make a move with Romo, or rework their game analyst roster, bringing Mike Tomlin into the equation could help ease the sting of needing to shake it up. Michael Wilbon has already compared Tomlin’s potential impact to John Madden. If that’s going to be the case, he needs a top game analyst job to do it.

NBC’s Football Night in America

Let’s face facts, NBC is in desperate need of a star NFL analyst. The likes of Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, and Devin McCourty just aren’t on the same level as what the other networks offer. Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison have been around for years, but are now relegated to sharing time with on-site duties. Mike Tomlin would immediately become NBC’s go-to analyst, freshen up its coverage, and give the network a centerpiece to build around. NBC has a great opportunity to pare back and avoid trying to do too much with too many voices, letting Tomlin shine.