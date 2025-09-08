Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Steelers on YouTube

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has delivered his fair share of headline-quality quotes in interviews over the course of his career. And Sunday’s postgame press conference was no different, particularly when it came to sharing his thoughts on the hero for the Steelers on Sunday, longtime kicker Chris Boswell.

Boswell has long been considered one of football’s best kickers and maybe one of the best ever., if not the history of the NFL as a whole. During his career with the Steelers, Boswell is the fourth most accurate kicker in league history, making over 88 percent of his kicks.

Typically, Boswell’s accuracy is his calling card. But it was his distance that made the difference on Sunday, drilling a career-long 60-yard field goal with 1:03 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Steelers a 34-32 lead over the New York Jets they would not relinquish.

CAREER-LONG, GO-AHEAD FG FOR CHRIS BOSWELL A 60-yarder puts the Steelers back in front late! pic.twitter.com/r7j1WOGUxy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 7, 2025

Speaking to the media after the Steelers win on Sunday, Tomlin predictably praised his veteran kicker. But he did so in a rather unique way, likening his mentality to a “serial killer” who remains calm under pressure.

“I can’t say enough about Boz” said Tomlin, referring to Boswell. “Our kicker is a serial killer. He has a low pulse rate. He can’t wait to deliver.”

“Our kicker is a serial killer… he has a low pulse-rate… and he can’t wait to deliver” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3hnbDwC5JF — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 7, 2025

It’s a bit of an odd way to highlight Boswell’s composure. But it is a comparison that we have seen documented before about one of the best players at their respective position in football.

Not only has Thursday Night Football studio analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick also labeled Joe Burrow as a “serial killer” in a positive way. But most in the football space have heard the story about a sociology professor at Ohio University, who also coached Burrow’s basketball team as a child, informing his parents when he was a child that Burrow had qualities found in first responders, policemen, and serial offenders.

Maybe Boswell does share these similar qualities. Or maybe it was simply a figure of speech from Tomlin. Either way, Tomlin sure seems happy that he has Boswell on his side.