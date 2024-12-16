Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Mike Tomlin was a bit colorful in Week 15 — in more ways than one.

After Fox cameras captured him telling a referee to get the f*ck out of his face, he had a somewhat similar response to a question in his postgame conference.

In the battle of the Keystone State, the Pittsburgh Steelers — minus George Pickens — fell to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-13. The Eagles’ defense pitched a shutout in the second half. And while Pittsburgh’s offense was silent for the rest of the evening, its head coach certainly wasn’t.

Tomlin, ever the honest leader and breakout star of this year’s in-season Hard Knocks, had little interest in taking center stage during his own postgame press conference. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor asked a more-than-fair question, essentially inquiring how Tomlin plans to prevent a 14-point loss to a Super Bowl contender from snowballing with bigger games ahead.

Tomlin’s response was, unsurprisingly, blunt.

“It’s a loss,” Tomlin said, throwing his hands up, clearly agitated. “Let’s not get dramatic.”

Asked Mike Tomlin how to keep this loss from snowballing with more high-stakes game up next: “It’s a loss. Let’s not get dramatic.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 16, 2024

It was undoubtedly a cliché question but a necessary one from Pyror.

Despite Pittsburgh’s 10-4 record — good enough for first place in the AFC North — it still faces Baltimore, Kansas City and Cincinnati to close out the season. At worst, the Steelers could stumble into a Wild Card spot if they drop all three games.

But Tomlin wasn’t entertaining that thought.

And his response was the only dramatic thing — to be fair.

[NFL on CBS on TikTok, Brooke Pryor]