HBO will debut the inaugural season of Hard Knocks: In Season on Tuesday, highlighting the entire AFC North division.

The debut marks another expansion for the franchise which now has an offseason and in-season version to go along with the traditional training camp show. Tuesday’s premier will be the first to feature four different teams: the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers. The only other Hard Knocks season to feature multiple teams came during the 2020 COVID season that included both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

The access given to the Hard Knocks crew has become a particular sticking point during the 2024 NFL season. During Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants this past summer, a now infamous scene featuring Giants general manager Joe Schoen and owner John Mara saw the owner tell Schoen, “I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon (Barkley) goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that. … He’s the most popular player we have BY FAR.” Barkley, of course, landed in Philadelphia and has had a banner year thus far.

That moment has likely given NFL teams pause when it comes to what they let reach the final cut. And while Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t outright say that during a press conference on Tuesday, he certainly implied it.

When asked whether he planned on watching the Hard Knocks premier tonight, Tomlin responded tersely, “Absolutely not.”

If his displeasure with the Steelers’ inclusion on the show wasn’t already apparent, his postgame moment with offensive tackle Broderick Jones on Sunday should leave no doubt.

“Awe you were mic’d up? You the feds,” Jones said to Tomlin on the way to the locker room.

“Shut up, shut your ass up. Let’s go,” Tomlin replied, showing his clear irritation with the circumstances.

Mike Tomlin was mic’d up during the game for Hard Knocks, but he absolutely didn’t want it on for his postgame locker room speech. Broderick Jones was *shocked* Mike T was mic’d up. pic.twitter.com/pGhUd6r0UH — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 1, 2024

It should come as no surprise that Tomlin isn’t a fan of the Hard Knocks treatment, though he’d never say that publicly. In his 18th season with the Steelers, Tomlin has long prided himself on keeping locker room happenings internal. Having HBO cameras everywhere obviously makes that a challenge.

So don’t be surprised if come Tuesday night, there isn’t much in the way of compelling Steelers content. That’s because Tomlin wants it that way.

