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The Mike Tomlin sweepstakes appear to be over with NBC emerging as the triumphant network.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand at The Athletic, the highly sought-after former coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be signing a deal with NBC to become the new centerpiece of its studio coverage.

Tomlin has long been thought of as a potential top analyst when the day would come that he would leave the sidelines. After an iconic career with the Steelers that saw him win a Super Bowl and coach for 19 seasons in Pittsburgh, compiling a 193-114 career record, Tomlin resigned after the 2025 season.

The speculation began almost immediately as to which network might acquire his services for the 2026 season, but NBC had by far the biggest needed and the best platform for Tomlin and this move makes all the sense in the world for both parties.

Football Night in America is going through a massive reset this offseason. NBC has already let go of longtime analyst and another former Super Bowl winner in Tony Dungy. The show will also likely move on from their second set entirely that features Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison. FNIA has been overburdened by far too many voices with very few of them actually standing out in such a crowded environment.

Mike Tomlin changes that immediately. According to Marchand, he will join Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, and Devin McCourty on the main set. However, NBC still has to re-sign McCourty to a new contract. Mike Florio and Matthew Berry are currently expected to return in their contributor roles.

It’s not just a great hire for NBC, but it’s also a great opportunity for Mike Tomlin. Instead of fitting in already established shows at Fox, CBS, or ESPN, he can now take on a lead role and be the top studio analyst for a network. With Sunday Night Football being the top show in primetime television, what better place for him to truly shine in this new role?

The football and media worlds have been looking forward to this day for years, so now we will finally get to see if the arrival of Mike Tomlin on set can match the years of hype and anticipation for him to make his entry into the television business.