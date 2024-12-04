Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

When it comes to the traditional late-summer Hard Knocks, teams can opt out from being featured if they meet any of the following criteria:

They have a first-year head coach.

They’ve made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons.

They’ve appeared on Hard Knocks in any of the 10 previous years.

In the 18 years since hiring Mike Tomlin as their head coach, there have only been two times that the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t qualify for at least one of the exemptions — neither of which time resulted in the franchise being selected for the series.

As it turns out, Tomlin’s presence on HBO airwaves proved to be worth the wait.

While Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North has been advertised as focusing on the division’s four teams, Tuesday night’s season premiere was effectively The Mike Tomlin Show. Sure, there was some access to the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns as promised. But the episode was clearly at its best when it was focusing on the Black and Gold.

With all due respect to defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who was also featured prominently, that was largely thanks to the show’s fixation on Tomlin. Despite being the head coach of one of the NFL’s most prominent franchises for nearly two decades years, we still seemingly don’t know much about the 52-year-old Super Bowl winner. And while Hard Knocks obviously presents him in a football setting, Tuesday night’s 56-minute episode provided more access to Tomlin than we’ve seemingly gotten in his 18 years in Pittsburgh combined.

In one scene, Tomlin can be seen casually lounging in a film room, shooting the shit with assistants about Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase while chowing down on a tiny bag of chili cheese Fritos. On multiple occasions, Tomlin addresses his players in a team meeting room, with his passion for football, attention to detail and genuine care for his players all shining through.

The clip of Mike Tomlin inviting any player to his house on Thanksgiving. #Steelers https://t.co/gZpNIKL5Sg pic.twitter.com/DYYIeBWLUx — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2024

While the first episode was short on storylines, perhaps the closest came in the form of Tomlin’s attempt to motivate linebacker Nick Herbig ahead of a big division matchup against the Bengals. In the meeting room, the head coach is seen singling the second-year player out in front of the entire team, noting that his matchup with Cincinnati offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will be crucial to Pittsburgh’s success.

In the episode’s climatic moment, Tomlin is heard excitedly urging Herbig to make a play from the Steelers’ sideline during the game. And wouldn’t you know it, but the former Wisconsin star came up a critical strip sack of Joe Burrow, prompting his head coach to celebrate a moment that felt bigger than a single play.

Tomlin’s excitement and enthusiasm encapsulated all that goes into game — and season — shifting plays like Herbig’s strip sack, in addition to why he’s developed a reputation as the ultimate players’ coach. He might not have been excited about being mic’d up for the Hard Knocks cameras, but thank God he was, because the premiere episode would have largely been forgettable otherwise.

With five episodes in this season’s series to go, it remains to be seen how much Tomlin will be featured moving forward. But considering the Steelers’ status as the top team in the AFC North and the rave reviews his showing in the first episode received, it seems like a safe bet he’ll be a fixture more weeks than not.

Tomlin insists he’s not watching and after seeing him in action, there’s every reason to believe he’s telling the truth. But those of us who did watch on Tuesday found ourselves grateful that the Steelers were finally unable to evade the series’ selection process, as their head coach’s presence proved to be one of the more memorable Hard Knocks‘ debuts in recent memory.