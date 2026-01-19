Credit: NBC Sports

The Chicago Bears fell short in the end, but the way they got to overtime against the Los Angeles Rams was an NFL Playoffs play for all time.

Trailing 17-10, the Bears were down to their last chance. On 4th and 4 with 27 seconds left, quarterback Caleb Williams had to scramble to avoid being sacked, drifting back around 20 yards in order to find the space needed for a pass. Eventually, he heaved the ball off his back foot towards the endzone. Somehow, Bears receiver Cole Kmet was open and hauled in the Hail Mary touchdown pass to improbably tie the game and send it to overtime.

Mike Tirico had the call for NBC and Peacock, and when the moment came, he lost his mind just like all of the stunned Bears fans in Soldier Field.

NO WAY. CALEB WILLIAMS HEAVES IT ON 4TH DOWN. LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/JJymsDhen2 — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

Kevin Harlan was on the call for Westwood One Radio, and, as only he can, he went beserk while attempting to explain just how wild the play was.

Here is Kevin Harlan’s ELECTRIC national radio call of the Bears insane game-tying touchdown. pic.twitter.com/FNBnpRAgmO — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 19, 2026

“If you hadn’t seen it, you would not believe it!” Harland exclaimed.

You can hear both the Bears and Rams radio calls, as well as the Westwood One Spanish call, here as well.

As an added bonus, here’s a video captured by NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales, who was very much in the right place at the right time.

Alas, a costly Williams interception set the stage for the Rams to escape with a 20-17 overtime victory, but they’ll still be showing that highlight for years to come.