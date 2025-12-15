Photo Credit: NBC

NBC play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico didn’t waste any time showing off superpowers during the Sunday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

Ahead of the second play of the game, NBC showed a graphic displaying stats Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy put together in a Week 14 win over the Washington Commanders. Tirico noted that it was the first time McCarthy didn’t throw an interception in an NFL game.

“That was the first time, Cris, in his seven-game NFL career, he didn’t throw an interception in a game,” Tirico told broadcast partner Cris Collinsworth.

“And a lot of people started breathing again in Minnesota because of it,” Collinsworth responded.

Well, just seconds later, McCarthy threw an interception on his first pass against the Cowboys.

Mike Tirico: “That was the first time, Cris, in his 7-game NFL career, he didn’t throw an interception…” Cris Collinsworth: “A lot of people started breathing again in Minnesota because of it.” … Mike Tirico: “First throw of the night… Intercepted!” 🏈🪄🎙️ #NFL #SNF https://t.co/OzDI6pLdRi pic.twitter.com/m6k0qHSEFd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2025

“So much pressure on the franchise,” Tirico said. “You draft a quarterback; had a couple of veterans here. They’ve gone on to successful seasons. Now, what will McCarthy do? First throw of the night is deflected, batted, and intercepted! McCarthy tipped it, trying to knock it back down, but it ricocheted into the hands of [Dallas defensive lineman Quinnen Williams]! And the ex-Jet comes up with the pick after Donovan Wilson deflected it!”

That’s unfortunate timing for Tirico, and it’s especially unfortunate timing for McCarthy and the Vikings.