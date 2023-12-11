Photo credit: NBC

Philadelphia Eagles fans might have the worst reputation in the NFL, but those Dallas Cowboys crowds can be pretty ruthless too. Mike Tirico, however, would probably like both fanbases to be better.

With Dallas dominating Philly 33-13 on Sunday Night Football this week, Cowboy fans relished the opportunity to gloat a little bit. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni chided Kansas City Chiefs fans last month, now it was his turn to receive a little ribbing after enduring two straight losses.

NBC put some of the mockery on display Sunday night, when they showed a Cowboys fan holding a giant picture of Sirianni crying with the caption, “Cry Eagles Cry.” The picture came from the viral moment ahead of Super Bowl LVII, when Sirianni had tears pouring down his face during the national anthem, and the pun was an obvious play on Philly’s victory song, “Fly, Eagles Fly.” It was a well-crafted sign, but Tirico didn’t seem to appreciate it.



“Nice lady, holding up that sign,” Tirico said sarcastically and with a chuckle before imploring her to do better. “Come on, be nice!”

“It’s brutal around here,” Cris Collinsworth chimed in.

Earlier this season, The Athletic revealed the Eagles and Cowboys were voted the “most annoying fanbase” in their anonymous player poll. And that may be true, but being the millionth person to mock Sirianni for crying at the Super Bowl last season shouldn’t automatically discount this particular fan from being a “nice lady.”

Maybe she really is a “nice lady.” Then again, she has to understand this stuff isn’t always tolerated in Texas. This is the same state where San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sounded off on their own home crowd for booing Kawhi Leonard last month. We can only imagine how Popovich would feel about a nice lady holding a sign meant to mock a person who was trying their hardest.

