While a lot can change between now and April, the expectation is currently that the Las Vegas Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Could Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti be coming with him?

That’s what one former NFL general manager-turned-analyst pondered as he discussed the Raiders’ ongoing coaching search after Las Vegas fired Pete Carroll on Monday. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Mike Tannenbaum floated the intriguing possibility that both Indiana’s quarterback and head coach could wind up in Las Vegas by the end of this offseason, specifically praising Cignetti’s potential outlook in professional football.

“If you get Fernando Mendoza and, in my opinion, someone like Curt Cignetti, who I think would be a fascinating hire, that could be truly transformational,” the former Jets general manager told Patrick.

After Patrick reacted with shock to the prospect of such a package deal, Tannenbaum stated his case.

“Who says no?” he asked rhetorically. “The data is overwhelming that college coaches fail [in the NFL]. But what in Curt Cignetti’s background would lead you to believe that he wouldn’t be successful?”

While Tannenbaum wasn’t reporting anything, the fact that he’d even mention such a possibility is interesting nonetheless. After all, not only is the ESPN analyst well connected in league circles, but his company, The 33rd Team, has previously been hired to consult on coaching searches, including the Jets’ hiring of Aaron Glenn a year ago.

For now, Cigentti undoubtedly remains focused on the remainder of the Hoosiers’ playoff run, which will continue with this Friday’s matchup against Oregon in the Peach Bowl. But while it may seem unlikely, the prospect of him following Mendoza to Las Vegas remains intriguing, as — to Tannenbaum’s point— the 64-year-old’s track record would indicate that he’s plenty capable of finally turning the Raiders into a consistent winner.

Don’t believe me? Just Google him.