We seem to learn something new about NFL officiating each week, and Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira gave the lesson in Week 12 on a big play by Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison.

Officials initially called Addison out on a catch-and-run, leading Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell to challenge the play. As Fox played through its different angles of the play, viewers at home could clearly see Addison avoid the sideline on his sprint downfield.

So Fox beamed in Pereira to clarify why referees didn’t reverse the call despite the evidence looking obvious.

Pereira explained that it all comes down to cameras. Apparently, not every NFL stadium is equipped with the “boundary cam” that Fox was using at Soldier Field. As a result, referees are prohibited from using footage from that camera while considering coaches’ challenges.

Mike Pereira explains why officials couldn’t use the boundary cam on a review. “If a coach is challenged, you cannot use the boundary cam. There’s not boundary cams in every stadium so there’s a question of equity.”pic.twitter.com/7i8wov4SxL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2024

Got that?

Hopefully so, because Pereira added another layer to the mess a moment later. While refs cannot use that camera angle to decide on challenges, they can do so while conducting official reviews.

So on scoring plays, turnovers, or calls late in each half, the NFL allows officials to use every tool at their disposal. If a ref makes a mistake and a coach has to challenge a play, no boundary cam.

There has to be some smart reason from the league for this, but it certainly doesn’t seem fair. If the point in restricting the use of these cameras to review calls is to create a level playing field around the country, there would be no exceptions. Instead, certain calls can be reviewed this way, while others cannot.

Anyone who watches the NFL expects these moments by now.

Earlier this month, Fox’s Dean Blandino agreed with fans everywhere that officials missed a facemask on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. Pereira himself caught Ohio State head coach Ryan Day breaking a rule by entering the field of play against Nebraska.

This is a rules analyst’s job. Fox is lucky to have two of the best.

That doesn’t make it any less infuriating when your team is on the wrong side of the endlessly strange NFL rulebook.

