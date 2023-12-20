Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins face a huge test Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys, and coach Mike McDaniel is already shutting down one of the big storylines heading into the game.

Critics have pointed out that the Dolphins have looked great against sub-.500 teams, but are 0-3 against teams that now have winning records.

McDaniel said he’s given his players approval to ignore the media questions about that issue, and other related topics, putting it in blunt terms.

“I instructed the players that anything other than concerning yourself with the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams, or playoff seeds, or the next three games, all that stuff, I gave them the clearance to tell all members of the media, to, with all due respect, F off. With all due respect,” McDaniel said (via Pro Football Talk).

“Because all we’re focused on is the Dallas Cowboys, and they definitely deserve our attention. So as we clean up our game from the previous, we’ll be thinking about that and the narratives will be what they be. We’re not really concerned. We know that will exist but it’s really inconsequential to what we’re trying to do.”

Hopefully, Dolphins players are more tactful in dodging media questions than to drop the F bomb on a reporter. Chances are, reporters got the message from McDaniel loud and clear and know better than to pursue that angle.

[Pro Football Talk]