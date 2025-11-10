Photo Credit: Miami Dolphins on YouTube

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is leaning on AI to avoid confirming or denying whether he trolled Buffalo Bills fans Sunday afternoon.

McDaniel hasn’t had much to be proud of or troll anyone over this season. Unless they have a remarkable turnaround, the Dolphins aren’t going to sniff the playoffs; quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has regressed; general manager Chris Grier has been fired; and many have called for McDaniel to be next.

Despite an awful season, Sunday afternoon gave McDaniel and the Dolphins something to be proud of when they beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 to end a seven-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals. And after the blowout victory, a picture of what appeared to be McDaniel driving by the Elbo Room, a famous Fort Lauderdale bar known to be a meeting place for Bills fans, went viral.

While speaking to the media Monday afternoon, McDaniel was asked whether that was indeed him taking a pass by the Elbo Room to troll Bills fans, and the Dolphins head coach gave a crafty answer.

Mike McDaniel with a funny answer on whether or not that was him https://t.co/OoXQ8rxFCx pic.twitter.com/pUepAZ7tJ2 — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) November 10, 2025



“That’s why I like the good ‘ole days, the throwbacks of yore, where you could trust the Internet and the images, because that is pretty detailed,” McDaniel said. “I do live in that area, but I mean, AI, right?”

Reporters noted it looked like McDaniel, it even looked like his car and watch. But after leaning on AI as a possible culprit, McDaniel was asked again to confirm or deny, and the Dolphins head coach continued to avoid giving a definitive answer.

“I mean, I live in that area, AI is real,” McDaniel repeated. “That’s what I got for you.”

It certainly looks like McDaniel. And this sounds kind of like an answer McDaniel would give if it were him. But in an era where AI can seemingly put anyone anywhere in a picture or video, McDaniel can use that to leave a little bit of doubt.

If McDaniel did indeed take a victory lap around the Elbo Room after blowing out the Bills on Sunday, he certainly doesn’t seem like a head coach worried about his status or future. After the Dolphins fired their general manager last month, reports stated McDaniel is expected to remain as their head coach at least through the end of the 2025 season. And a win against the Bills certainly helps his case, for now.