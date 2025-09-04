Photo credit: The Pat McAfee Show

After parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy might be free on Sundays this NFL season, but his Thursday schedule just got busier.

As NFL fans brace to see if they’re getting the sixth installment of Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays on The Pat McAfee Show, they can at least enjoy listening to the quarterback’s former Green Bay Packers coach on Thursdays. To celebrate the start of the NFL season, McAfee announced McCarthy will be joining his show as a regular guest every Thursday throughout the year.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.. JOINING US EVERY SINGLE THURSDAY.. BIG MIKE MCCARTHY 👏 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ozQCzEz46X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 4, 2025



The Cowboys parted ways with McCarthy following five seasons together last January. And after failing to find his third NFL head coaching stop in the offseason, McCarthy will look to stay relevant by way of McAfee’s show. Earlier this year, McCarthy joined McAfee’s NFL Draft Spectacular in Green Bay before ultimately signing on to be a weekly guest.

McCarthy’s post-NFL coaching path is beginning to rival the one Bill Belichick took last season. Belichick similarly joined McAfee’s draft show and as a regular guest during the NFL season after parting ways with the New England Patriots last year. Following one season away from coaching, Belichick stunned the sports world by taking over the football program at the University of North Carolina, a tenure that is undoubtedly off to a shaky start with headlines surrounding his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson and more importantly, a 48-14 Week 1 loss to TCU.

For McCarthy, joining McAfee is a way to keep his name fresh as coaching opportunities eventually start to open toward the end of the season. And for McAfee, McCarthy joins Bruce Arians in helping to fill the void left by Bill Belichick and Chuck Pagano, who were contributors to his show last season.