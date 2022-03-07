When Mike Mayock was fired as the GM of the Las Vegas Raiders, the dust hadn’t even settled before a return to the media world was hinted at.

A month and a half later, Mayock hasn’t made a decision on his future, but per The Athletic, his representatives “have had exploratory talks” with a pair of media outlets – Amazon and NFL Network.

Does Mayock want back into broadcasting? Sources tell The Athletic that Mayock’s reps have had exploratory talks with a couple of places, including Amazon and the NFL Network. The key word there is “exploratory.” Broadcast agents have dialogues with media outlets year-round; that’s simply due diligence. To be clear: There is nothing imminent here as far as Mayock signing on somewhere.

This, of course, doesn’t mean Mayock is returning to broadcasting. As the blockquote notes, this is just due diligence. An agent wouldn’t be doing their job well if they didn’t check in on potential jobs for a client. It’s like when the GM of a sports team says they’ll listen for trade offers on all players, even the superstars – they wouldn’t be doing their job properly if they didn’t at least listen, just in case of a completely mad offer.

Anyway, maybe Mayock does return to broadcasting. Maybe he doesn’t. There’s always a role for NFL Draft analysts across the media landscape, and if that’s what he wants to do, I’m sure a company will make room for him.

[The Athletic]