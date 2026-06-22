Credit: Ross Tucker Podcast

Mike Mayock spent several years building the gold standard for NFL draft analysis on television, but that doesn’t mean he was particularly impressed by everyone who shared his desk.

Appearing on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Mayock sounded off on sports media’s entrenched celebrity-over-competence culture, calling out a recurring frustration from his time as NFL Network’s lead draft analyst, which was the network’s habit of importing marquee former players whose names carried more weight than their preparation did in front of a camera.

“I think there are too many guys that just get used to — because they were such good players — having people give them things,” Mayock said. “And it was one of my really sore points at NFL Network. It used to drive me crazy when they’d bring in a guy for the draft that was a big-name guy, that was going to talk about his position, and couldn’t tell me three names in the draft. And I would be like, ‘What are we doing? Like, what’s important here?’ And the producers and all the people would be like, ‘He brings credibility.’ And I would be like, ‘What about Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and me doing all the grinding of the tape? Isn’t that all the credibility we need?’ And the answer was pretty much, ‘No, we need these names.'”

Mayock was NFL Network’s lead draft analyst from 2004 until he left to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager in December 2018, a tenure that lasted three years and ended with his firing after the 2021 season. He hasn’t returned to television full-time since. The desk he left behind has been anchored by Jeremiah and Davis, with Jeremiah — who spent eight years as a scout with the Eagles, Browns, and Ravens before joining NFL Network in 2012 — having become one of the central voices of the network’s draft coverage alongside Rich Eisen and Davis.

ESPN formally acquired NFL Network in exchange for giving the league a 10% equity stake in itself, with the league-owned network’s staff becoming ESPN employees. The 2026 draft in Pittsburgh was the first produced under unified ownership, featuring four distinct telecasts across ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and The Pat McAfee Show. Since then, ESPN content head Burke Magnus indicated that NFL Network would likely continue producing its own draft coverage, calling it “an easy decision” to keep it “in their voice and with their talent and from their perspective.”

“I’d say they’re a little more hardcore,” Magnus’s ESPN colleague, Seth Markman, told Awful Announcing, describing NFL Network’s coverage relative to what ESPN offers.

That coverage might not have Joel Klatt in 2027. The former Colorado quarterback and Fox Sports college football analyst said after this year’s draft that it was almost certainly his last at the NFL Network desk. Magnus has already signaled that whoever fills Klatt’s seat may eventually share a broadcast with ESPN, floating a combined Day 3 show as “low-hanging fruit.” Whether ESPN doubles down on the film-study identity Mayock, Jeremiah, and Davis built in replacing Klatt, or gradually populates the desk with marquee names whose monikers alone get them in the room, remains to be seen.