Time and time again, Mike Greenberg will return to the well that is his New York Jets fandom. Greenberg has been called a totalitarian dictator for his obsession with a team that was supposed to be led by Aaron Rodgers, only to melt down once the 40-year-old went down with an Achilles injury.

Greenberg sold himself a false bill of goods, casting unrealistic expectations that Rodgers — amidst an unpredicted recovery — would return at some point this season. And while Greenberg has said some unrealistic things about his team, he’s acutely aware of his homerism. At the same time, he doesn’t believe his colleagues and producers to be mindful of their biases, at least when talking about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

During a segment on Wednesday’s Get Up, the cast of ESPN’s morning show discussed whether Allen, who has 13 interceptions on the season, will have more or less than 1.5 turnovers against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Mike Greenberg had time today as he passionately defended Josh Allen on Get Up this morning ? pic.twitter.com/QPFbsO5Ac2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2023

Greenberg allowed Kimberley A. Martin to get off her point before he delved into an impassioned rant. He’s upset with the media for constantly criticizing Allen and focusing on his mistakes rather than his otherworldly plays. Greenberg believes Allen is the most unfairly judged player in the NFL.

“Can I just say something? I just need to say something,” Greenberg stated. “And I am aiming this directly at my favorite people in the world — the staff of this show, the team that puts together this show. More or less, Jordan Love, how many touchdowns is he gonna throw? Tyreek Hill, how many yards? Josh Allen, how many turnovers? What a disrespectful question for us to be asking about a guy — I’m gonna say it — better than anyone in this league…

“Here we go. Last week, I’m off with COVID, right? I’m not here. And I’m getting texts from people, ‘Oh, they’re killing Josh Allen on your show over the interception he threw in the Philadelphia game.’ Let me say something about him! There were 106 players in uniform for that game. Of them, by far the one who played the best was Josh Allen.”

“We focus more on the one bad play Josh Allen makes every week than the 60 that almost no one else in history possibly could. His team would be SO bad if he didn’t ask him to do absolutely everything. He is the most unfairly judged player in the NFL.”

“…They’re playing the Chiefs this weekend. If he had wound up in Kansas City with Andy Reid and those guys, we’d be talking about him as being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Stick that in your pipe and smoke it, (coordinating producer Jonathan) Fink!”

Despite constant criticism, Greenberg remains a lone champion of Allen, urging everyone to appreciate his greatness.