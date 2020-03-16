On NFL Network on Monday morning, this happened during a Free Agency Frenzy special.

Yes, that is NFL reporter Mike Garafolo dumping coffee all over himself. He claimed that he thought the coffee cup was empty and he was trying to make a joke, but of course, there was still coffee in the mug and now, there’s coffee everywhere.

The aftermath wasn’t pretty, with coffee on the desk, Garafolo’s Macbook, and his…flip phone???

And to answer your question Mike, we’re doing fine. Here’s hoping you just made a mess and didn’t fry anything.