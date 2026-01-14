Credit: The Anthony Gargano Show

In theory, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has earned the right to have an off-year.

However, theory doesn’t fly in Philadelphia, and one longtime local sports talk personality recently typified how quickly the City of Brotherly Love can turn on a coach.

While the 44-year-old Sirianni is 59-26 in five seasons, with three NFC East titles, two Super Bowl appearances, and a championship just last year, the team’s recent 11-6 regular season and wild-card round exit has left many Philly faithful frustrated.

That includes Anthony Gargano, who believes Sirianni should be fired over their offensive struggles and an inability to fix them. The team removed offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo on Tuesday, but that doesn’t get to the root of the problem, per Gargano.

NFL Network reporter and Philadelphia native Mike Garafolo joined The Anthony Gargano Show on Monday to discuss the state of the Eagles. Suffice it to say, the NFL insider disagrees with Gargano’s assessment. Their difference of opinion over what to do about Sirianni briefly led Garafolo to walk off the show, only to return and become even more enraged.

“He’s an offensive coach who has no idea about offense” “That’s not true at all” – @MikeGarafolo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qRfmPu2I8e — Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) January 12, 2026

“Do you want [Sirianni] fired?” asked Garafolo after the two bickered over Sirianni and the Eagles. “That’s is my question. Do you want him fired?”

“I do,” replied Gargano. “I want Kevin Stefanski in here.”

“I can’t. I can’t. I can’t,” said Garafolo as he stood up, walked away from his camera, and left the frame.

“Well, good. Don’t. I didn’t ask for your opinion. You called me. I didn’t ask for your opinion,” said Gargano as Garafolo returned to the screen.

They went back and forth a bit more about who Gargano would want to replace Sirianni with, and he reconfirmed former Cleveland Browns coach Stefanski as his pick, which set Garafolo off again.

“I love Kevin. I think Kevin’s a great head coach,” said Garafolo, head in hands. “How many Super Bowls has Kevin been to?”

“It doesn’t matter,” replied Gargano. “He didn’t have Howie Roseman as his GM. And that roster. Stop with the… ‘Oh, how many Super Bowls?’ So Doug Peterson’s got more Super Bowls, too. Was he a good coach?”

“And you guys read him out and thought he sucked, too!” added Garafolo.

The good news is that, despite their differences and the intensity of the conversation, Gargano and Garafolo made up afterward, agreed to disagree, remembered their common ground, and proved you can have a heated debate about things you’re passionate about without taking it personally.