Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images (Sean Payton); The Mike Francesa Podcast

The Denver Broncos lost the AFC Championship Game 10-7 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton has faced heavy criticism for a decision he made in the game’s first half. With Denver leading 7-0 in the second quarter, Payton opted for the Broncos to go for it on 4th-and-1 at the New England 14-yard line instead of attempting a field goal, and the play failed.

New York sports radio legend Mike Francesa is among those criticizing Payton, but it comes after he offered strong praise for Payton ahead of the game.

“Sean Payton is good at everything,” he told The Mike Francesa Podcast audience prior to the AFC Championship Game. “Sean Payton is not going to screw up.”

Well, fast-forward to Francesa talking about Payton after the Broncos’ loss.

“He screwed up,” Francesa said.

Here’s a video showing the before and after of Francesa’s comments, thanks to Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) on X:

This is priceless. 😂 1) Mike Francesa talking about Sean Payton prior to the Patriots/Broncos game. 2) Mike Francesa talking about Sean Payton after the Patriots/Broncos game. pic.twitter.com/sjkjUApMfG — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 26, 2026

“He’s gotta go up 10-0 there with his defense and with a suspect quarterback (Jarrett Stidham),” Francesa continued. “He could have gone up 10-0 in that game. Instead, he goes on fourth down. Doesn’t make it; doesn’t even come close to making it. And they do not score again.”

One of many, many incredible moments in the sports media career of Francesa. And at least he’s not afraid to call it like he sees it, even if it completely contradicts his previous commentary.